Birch co-owners surrender in Goa after SC upholds bail cancelation
India
The co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, along with Ajay Gupta, turned themselves in to a Goa court after the Supreme Court upheld the Bombay High Court's order canceling their bail.
This follows the tragic nightclub fire in December 2025 that claimed 25 lives and led to serious legal consequences for those involved.
Bombay High Court cites safety violations
The Bombay High Court pointed out that the club ignored basic safety rules, like using fireworks under a flammable roof and operating without proper licenses.
The courts made it clear: cutting corners on safety isn't just careless, it's a serious offense with real consequences.