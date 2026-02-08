Bird flu detected in 2 villages of Andhra Pradesh
Bird flu (avian influenza) has been confirmed in two villages of Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh.
Authorities jumped into action on February 8 after lab results came in, launching culling operations and strict controls to contain the spread.
Authorities are taking necessary precautions
Multiple government departments are working together—think animal health, local police, and more—to keep things under control.
They're monitoring nearby areas, disinfecting spots at risk, and restricting movement of birds.
Authorities have reported enhanced surveillance and containment measures, and have noted that avian influenza primarily affects birds, adding that properly cooked chicken and eggs are still safe to eat.
Farmers told to boost biosecurity on their farms
This isn't just a local issue—recent bird flu cases popped up in Chennai and Bihar too.
Farmers have been told to boost biosecurity on their farms and report anything unusual right away.