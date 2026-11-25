Bird flu in Tamil Nadu drops egg prices nearly 20%
A recent bird flu outbreak in Tamil Nadu has led to egg prices dropping by almost 20% in just over a week.
With exports disrupted and more eggs flooding the local market, plus many people skipping eggs during the ongoing Karthik month, the usual demand just is not there.
Feed surge squeezes poultry farmers' profits
Farmers are feeling the pinch, as feed costs have shot up by 30% to 50% compared to last year.
Now, it costs them over ₹120 per kg to produce chicken, but they are only getting about ₹80 per kg back.
Hopes for a winter business boost have faded, leaving many in the poultry sector struggling with oversupply and shrinking profits.