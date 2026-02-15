Birla, Misri to attend Bangladesh PM-elect Rahman's oath-taking ceremony
India is sending Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka for the swearing-in of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17.
Rahman's party, the BNP, just won big—securing 212 seats and a clear majority in the 2026 elections.
The ceremony will be held at the National Parliament, with President Mohammed Shahabuddin leading the oaths.
India-Bangladesh relations and BNP's 'Bangladesh First' policy
This move comes after a rocky period between India and Bangladesh—tensions rose when former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024 and went into exile in India.
There's also been violence against Hindus and border issues, raising concerns in New Delhi.
Now, with BNP pushing policies like "Bangladesh First" (focusing on water-sharing, migration controls, trade, and less outside interference), India is watching closely.
PM Modi was quick to congratulate Rahman, urging for an inclusive Bangladesh that protects minorities as it prepares to graduate from Least Developed Country status later this year.
With China also eyeing influence in Bangladesh, India is keen to keep strong ties with its neighbor.