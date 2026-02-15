Birla, Misri to attend Bangladesh PM-elect Rahman's oath-taking ceremony

India-Bangladesh relations and BNP's 'Bangladesh First' policy

This move comes after a rocky period between India and Bangladesh—tensions rose when former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024 and went into exile in India.

There's also been violence against Hindus and border issues, raising concerns in New Delhi.

Now, with BNP pushing policies like "Bangladesh First" (focusing on water-sharing, migration controls, trade, and less outside interference), India is watching closely.

PM Modi was quick to congratulate Rahman, urging for an inclusive Bangladesh that protects minorities as it prepares to graduate from Least Developed Country status later this year.

With China also eyeing influence in Bangladesh, India is keen to keep strong ties with its neighbor.