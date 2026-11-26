Habib's wife gave birth at Dinhata subdivisional hospital on September 8.

"Since September 11, I have been running to the hospital, the gram panchayat office and the BDO office, but in vain," said Habib.

He was told by panchayat officials that residential certificate couldn't be issued without approval from the pradhan, Radharani Barman, who has been absent from office since the Trinamool Congress was ousted.

Habib was also told to approach the local BJP MLA Ajay Ray, but nothing changed.