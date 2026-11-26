Infant denied birth certificate after father's name deleted during SIR
What's the story
In Cooch Behar district, an infant has allegedly been denied a birth certificate due to her father's name being removed from the electoral roll during the West Bengal SIR. Abdul Habib, 27, of Khatamari Sunsungir Bazar under Chowdhuryhat gram panchayat in Dinhata-II block, said he couldn't get a residential certificate because of the name deletion. The document is mandatory for issuing a birth certificate.
Birth complications
Delay in issuing documents
Habib's wife gave birth at Dinhata subdivisional hospital on September 8.
"Since September 11, I have been running to the hospital, the gram panchayat office and the BDO office, but in vain," said Habib.
He was told by panchayat officials that residential certificate couldn't be issued without approval from the pradhan, Radharani Barman, who has been absent from office since the Trinamool Congress was ousted.
Habib was also told to approach the local BJP MLA Ajay Ray, but nothing changed.
Political intervention
Political leaders react to incident
The delay in issuing the birth certificate has caught the attention of political leaders.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the incident, saying the SIR is being weaponised to advance "the Sangh Parivar's backdoor National Register of Citizens (NRC) agenda," turning electoral roll revisions into instruments of discrimination and denial of basic rights.
He termed it as "shocking" and warned against its implications on constitutional rights and secular democracy.
Political discourse
What BJP's Cooch Behar president said
President of the ruling BJP in Cooch Behar, Abhijit Barman advised Habib to approach a tribunal against the deletion of his name from the electoral roll.
He said, "If he is a genuine voter, his name will definitely appear. He should approach the tribunal and appeal."
According to India Today, Block Development Officer Lhamu Y Wangdi assured that the administration would look into Habib's case.