Bittu Tabahi ill after cleaning Ajnar river in Madhya Pradesh
Surendra Singh Choudhry, better known as Bittu Tabahi, got sick after cleaning the polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh.
He posted a video from what appeared to be a hospital or clinic bed showing infections on his hands from the dirty water.
Even though he's unwell, Bittu hasn't stopped cleaning and feels let down that some people keep dumping waste into the river.
Bittu Tabahi's actions spark environmental conversations
Bittu became popular in September for his viral river-cleaning videos and has inspired a lot of support online.
Many are wishing him a quick recovery, calling on people to pitch in, and to stop polluting the river, so his efforts don't go to waste.
His dedication is sparking new conversations about taking responsibility for our environment.