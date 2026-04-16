BJP leader asks SC to probe TCS Nashik forced conversions
India
A BJP leader has asked the Supreme Court to step in after eight women at TCS's Nashik office accused others of pressuring them to convert and sexually harassing them.
The petition wants these alleged forced conversions labeled as "terrorist act," arguing they threaten democracy and national unity.
Plea seeks special courts, cites constitution
The plea pushes for tougher action, like special courts and stricter punishments, against coercive religious conversions.
It points out that while India's Constitution protects religious freedom, it doesn't allow conversions by force or trickery.
The case also highlights ongoing debates about how the law should handle complex issues like these, especially when personal rights and national interests are involved.