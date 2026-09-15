BJP leader Jagdish Gautam's Chitrakoot plot blast leaves severed legs
India
A major blast rocked a plot owned by BJP leader Jagdish Gautam in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, leaving behind a deep crater and, disturbingly, two severed legs found at the scene.
The explosion happened near Ashoh village but was only reported to police two days later, making things even more puzzling.
Chitrakoot police suspect mishandled explosives
Investigators think the blast might be linked to mishandled explosives: signs such as damaged bricks and stripped leaves show how strong it was.
No one has reported any missing people so far, which makes figuring out what happened tougher for the police.
They are bringing in bomb experts and working hard to identify the victim and calm fears that this could be part of something bigger.