BJP leader L Murugan detained near Coimbatore before Karthigai Deepam
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister L Murugan was stopped by police near Coimbatore while heading to Madurai for the Karthigai Deepam festival.
Citing law and order concerns, authorities detained him, which Murugan called "anarchy."
He now plans to challenge these restrictions in court.
Decades-long hill lighting dispute continues
The festival's main ritual, lighting a lamp on a hill, has sparked decades of dispute.
Hindu groups want to perform it, but Dargah officials and some Muslims oppose it because of proximity to their place of worship.
This disagreement has led to ongoing legal battles for over 30 years, with a party functionary accompanying the former minister questioning the legality of the restrictions, pointing out that prohibitory orders are applicable only in Madurai and not in the Coimbatore district.