BJP-led West Bengal to move Kolkata's Bankra Mosque obstructing upgrades
The BJP-led West Bengal government is set to move the over 130-year-old Bankra Mosque out of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.
The mosque sits just 165 meters from a runway, and its location is holding back airport upgrades, like new landing systems needed for safer winter flights.
Mosque access halted, state plans consultation
Public access to the mosque was stopped on Saturday because it is in a high-security zone.
BJP MLA Sourav Sikdar pointed out that having the mosque there restricts runway use, slows down air traffic, and raises security concerns since entry checks have not always been strict.
The state plans to talk with mosque leaders and Muslim organizations about relocating it outside airport grounds, with ideas for building a new, larger mosque at a better spot.