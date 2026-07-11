BJP-led West Bengal to move Kolkata's Bankra Mosque obstructing upgrades

Mosque access halted, state plans consultation

Public access to the mosque was stopped on Saturday because it is in a high-security zone.

BJP MLA Sourav Sikdar pointed out that having the mosque there restricts runway use, slows down air traffic, and raises security concerns since entry checks have not always been strict.

The state plans to talk with mosque leaders and Muslim organizations about relocating it outside airport grounds, with ideas for building a new, larger mosque at a better spot.