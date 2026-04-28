BJP minister Nitesh Rane sentenced to 1 month for protest
India
BJP minister Nitesh Rane has been sentenced to one month in jail for a 2019 protest, where he allegedly poured mud on an NHAI engineer during a Mumbai-Goa highway demonstration.
Back then, Rane was with Congress and was charged along with 29 others, but most were cleared due to lack of evidence.
Nitesh Rane's sentence stayed pending appeal
The court said publicly humiliating the engineer was a clear insult and called it an "abuse of power."
Judge V S Deshmukh pointed out that such actions make it hard for public servants to do their jobs.
While Rane was convicted under IPC section 504, his sentence is on hold for now so he can appeal.
All other accused were acquitted.