Next Article
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul hospitalized after brain stroke
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul was rushed to a Kolkata hospital on Thursday night after suffering a brain stroke. Doctors say she's stable now.
The incident happened right after a heated Assembly session where she and four other BJP MLAs were suspended for disrupting proceedings.
Paul was previously hospitalized for a chest infection
A CT scan confirmed the stroke, and Paul is currently in critical care under close watch.
A senior BJP leader believes stress from the tense Assembly session may have triggered her condition—especially since she spoke in the Assembly despite being advised to rest.
Two other BJP MLAs also ended up hospitalized after the same session, and Paul had been admitted last month for a chest infection, showing her health's been an ongoing concern.