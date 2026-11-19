BJP MLA Mahesh Ratanlal Baldi jailed 3 years for assault
BJP MLA Mahesh Ratanlal Baldi from Maharashtra has been sentenced to three years in prison for a 2010 incident where he assaulted Mayur Gharat and verbally abused Mayur's mother near a medical store close to Saneguruji Garden in Uran.
The fight reportedly started over phone calls Mayur made to a co-accused's daughter, leading to an ugly confrontation.
Judge denies Baldi's leniency plea
The court found Baldi and three others guilty of causing serious harm and insult, saying the victims' accounts were trustworthy.
Despite Baldi asking for leniency due to his political career, the judge denied it.
Along with jail time under several IPC sections (to run at the same time), Baldi was ordered to pay ₹50,000 as compensation to Mayur Gharat.