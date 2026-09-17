BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra's car stuck in Mirzapur underpass
India
BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra's car got stuck in the mud at a railway underpass in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.
He was heading back from a local visit when the car could not get out on its own, until locals showed up with a tractor and helped pull it free.
Mirzapur underpass regularly waterlogged after rainfall
This muddy mishap is not new for people here: the underpass becomes waterlogged after rainfall, and villagers said the damaged and muddy stretch regularly creates problems for people traveling through the area, particularly during the rainy season.