BJP MLA Sumitro Chatterjee seeks unconditional apology from Sonia Gandhi
India
BJP MLA Sumitro Chatterjee, who is related to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, sought an unconditional apology from Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi over an alleged incident at the party's headquarters on Independence Day.
He accused Congress of repeating past mistakes by trying to limit the song's recitation and said this disrespects its legacy.
Chatterjee faults Congress for 'dual policy'
Chatterjee's letter points out how Vande Mataram was a big part of India's freedom movement, mentioning its role in historic Congress sessions and court trials.
He criticized Congress for what he calls a "dual policy" since 1937, when they shortened the song after objections from Mohammad Ali Jinnah.