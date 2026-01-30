BJP MLA's brother clashes with cops over helmet fine
Bhagchandra Khatik, a government teacher and brother of BJP MLA Ramesh Khatik, got into a heated argument with police in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh after being stopped for riding his bike without a helmet.
When officers tried to fine him and took his bike keys, he allegedly chased after them and demanded the bike be delivered to his house.
Video goes viral; police stand firm
The whole scene was caught on video, with Khatik shouting, "Do you even know the law? How dare you take the keys?"
The video identifies Constable Parmal Kushwaha as the officer who took the keys.
Senior officers stepped in but refused to bring the bike to his home—one officer replied, "We are not bringing the vehicle to your house. Even if you hang yourself, we won't! I am a servant of the public."
The fine was issued online as per rules.