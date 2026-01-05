Next Article
BJP MLA's son accused in late-night hit-and-run, victim critical
India
Balwant Singh (34), son of BJP MLA Renuka Singh, has been booked after allegedly hitting a motorcycle rider with his car in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, around 1am on Monday.
The victim, Tribhuvan Singh—a DJ heading home from work—was left seriously injured and is now hospitalized.
What happened next?
Police say Balwant fled the scene in another car after the crash at Salasar Chowk.
An FIR has been registered against him for rash driving and endangering personal safety under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Investigators are waiting on medical reports before adding more charges, and updates are expected as the case unfolds.