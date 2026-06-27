BJP MP Harsh Mahajan rushed to hospital at Shimla protest
India
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan, 70, was rushed to a hospital after he felt unwell, complaining of chest pain and dizziness, during a party protest in Shimla.
The demonstration was aimed at calling out the Congress-led state government for delaying local body elections.
Harsh Mahajan admitted to IGMC
Mahajan's health took a turn right after he spoke to the media, and he nearly collapsed before being helped by colleagues.
He was admitted to the cardiac care unit at IGMC for observation.
Later, Mahajan reassured supporters on social media that he's recovering well, crediting timely medical help and everyone's good wishes.