BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia sues CJP for ₹2cr defamation
India
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has filed a ₹2 crore defamation suit against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its leaders, accusing them of making defamatory statements about him online.
The case, set for a Delhi High Court hearing this Wednesday, names several CJP leaders and their X handles.
Gaurav Bhatia rejects social media trial
Sharing court details on X, Bhatia stressed he wants no social media trial, just "facts, evidence, and the rule of law."
He called the lawsuit a legal response to allegations he says have gone too far, promising to present his side with solid arguments in court.