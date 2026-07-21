BJP posts PM Modi video amid NEET protests, CJP campaign
India
As NEET exam protests heat up, the BJP posted a short video of PM Modi on X.
In it, he shares, "That is why I am dedicating my life to securing the future of your children," aiming to reassure students and parents.
This move comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ramps up its campaign against alleged NEET paper leaks and related issues.
Clashes at Sansad Chalo near Parliament
On July 20, thousands joined CJP's Sansad Chalo march near Parliament, leading to clashes with police: around 60 protesters and 118 officers were injured.
Protesters are demanding the education minister's resignation and compensation for affected families.
The next day, CJP leaders met Health Minister JP Nadda, who promised to take their concerns to top government officials.