BJP roadshow, rain and repairs disrupt Budaun UPTET, retests sought
India
The UPTET exam in Budaun got seriously disrupted when a BJP leader's roadshow caused a massive traffic jam.
Heavy rain and ongoing bridge repairs made things worse, forcing many candidates to miss their second shift.
District officials say they will ask the state for permission so those affected can retake the test.
Over 1,100 candidates missed 2nd shift
Over 1,100 candidates could not make it to their centers: far more than the first-shift absentees.
Some students said they were stuck in traffic for over an hour because of VIP movement.
Politicians are calling for a ban on political events during exams, while the BJP leader defended his roadshow, blaming rain and repairs instead.
Officials promise to give everyone another shot at this crucial teacher eligibility exam.