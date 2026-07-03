BJP roadshow, rain and repairs disrupt Budaun UPTET, retests sought

Over 1,100 candidates missed 2nd shift

Over 1,100 candidates could not make it to their centers: far more than the first-shift absentees.

Some students said they were stuck in traffic for over an hour because of VIP movement.

Politicians are calling for a ban on political events during exams, while the BJP leader defended his roadshow, blaming rain and repairs instead.

Officials promise to give everyone another shot at this crucial teacher eligibility exam.