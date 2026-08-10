BJP Thanjavur North general secretary Veda Selvam arrested, weapons seized
India
Veda Selvam, general secretary of BJP's Thanjavur North District Unit, was arrested by Kumbakonam West Police and remanded to 15-day judicial custody after his car was stopped for a vehicle check on Sunday night.
Police found lethal weapons inside and seized both the car and the weapons while he was traveling from Muthupettai to Kumbakonam.
Veda Selvam remanded to 15-day custody
Selvam has been registered a case for carrying lethal arms with him.
He appeared before a local court on Monday and is now in 15 days' judicial custody.