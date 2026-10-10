BJP women's wing accuses Rahul Gandhi amid clashes in Guwahati
India
Things got heated in Guwahati as BJP's women's wing protested outside Congress headquarters, accusing Rahul Gandhi of misconduct toward a woman.
The situation quickly escalated, with BJP and Congress workers clashing and police stepping in to break things up.
Mahila Morcha seeks Rahul Gandhi apology
BJP Assam Pradesh Mahila Morcha workers demanded an apology from Gandhi, pointing to allegations of sexual harassment against a Member of Parliament from Manipur who had faced suspension on October 9 while the case was pending.
Assam Cabinet minister Nilima Devi joined the protest, saying, "Rahul Gandhi claims to stand up for women's safety, but why has he remained silent on this issue in India?"
The incident highlights political tensions in Assam.