BJP's Janmabhoomi resident editor K Kunhikannan dies after a fall
India
K Kunhikannan, a senior journalist and resident editor of BJP's Janmabhoomi, died Thursday at 72 after being hospitalized following a fall.
He was well-known for shaping Kerala's media and political landscape.
First BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary
K. Kunhikannan started as BJP Yuva Morcha's first general secretary in Kerala, ran for assembly elections, and took on major roles like state vice president of Kerala Union of Working Journalists.
He also served on the Censor Board, Telecom Advisory Board, and the Keralam government's journalist accreditation committee.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Prakula and Manjila.