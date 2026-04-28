BJP's Sandeep Khardekar warns of unsafe Karvenagar water ATMs
BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar is raising red flags about "water ATMs" in Karvenagar, Pune (those vending machines where you can fill up water for just ₹1 a liter).
Recent lab tests showed the water had no detectable residual chlorine and hardness below the required level for potable water, making it unsafe to drink.
Khardekar has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to step in and investigate.
Pressure grows for stricter water checks
With temperatures soaring and the civic body has been urged to reduce water consumption, these machines are a lifeline for students and locals.
But Khardekar also pointed out that some private agencies are selling water from unclear sources, and even the city's own refilling center has issues like broken meters.
With summer demand peaking, there's growing pressure for stricter checks to keep drinking water safe.