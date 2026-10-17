BKU farmers block Ambala Hisar highway over paddy procurement limits

The main demand is raising the paddy procurement limit from 26.26 to 32 quintals per acre so more of their harvest qualifies for minimum support price.

They're also pushing for faster crop verification on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, no pay cuts for moisture in grain, quick pickups of sold crops, and prompt payments.

As farmer leader Amarjit Singh Mohri put it, they question the rationale behind setting the limit of 26.26 quintals per acre when farmers are yielding more than 30 quintals per acre.