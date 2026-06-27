Blast at illegal Kapadvanj firecracker unit injures 2, owner missing
India
On Saturday morning, a blast hit an illegal firecracker unit in Kapadvanj, Gujarat, injuring two people and sparking a fire.
Officials said the factory was running without a license, and the owner has gone missing.
The injured are being treated at hospitals in Nadiad and Ahmedabad.
Firefighters controlled blaze and investigation launched
Firefighters managed to control the blaze quickly.
Authorities have launched an investigation to figure out what caused the explosion and how the unit was operating illegally.
A fire department official said, "An investigation is underway to understand the exact cause of the incident."