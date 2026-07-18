Blast at Jamuria West Bengal sponge iron factory injures 5
India
A major blast hit a sponge iron factory in Jamuria, West Bengal, on Friday night, injuring five workers and sparking a fire.
The explosion was so intense that people heard it from nearly a kilometer away, and even nearby houses took some damage.
Locals say up to 10 workers might still be missing.
Rescue delayed pending furnace cooling
Rescue teams had to wait for the furnace area to cool down before searching inside.
Officer in Charge Soumendra Singh Thakur explained they could only enter once it was safe.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Deep Bandopadhyay questioned the factory's safety standards and said management staff were nowhere to be found after the blast.
Local MLA Bijan Mukhopadhyay helped arrange ambulances for the injured.