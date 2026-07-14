Man dies outside UP thana after begging help for 40mins
What's the story
A 22-year-old man, Rajkumar, bled to death outside a police Pink Booth in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on July 12. His family alleges he begged for help for nearly 40 minutes but was denied timely medical assistance. The incident occurred after an argument between Rajkumar and an auto-rickshaw driver over fare. As the altercation escalated, the family claims Rajkumar rushed to a nearby Pink Booth for help.
Allegations surfaced
Family claims son sought help
When Rajkumar found it closed, he repeatedly knocked on its glass gate to get the attention of police personnel inside.
In the process, he broke the glass, severely injuring his hands.
The family claimed that Rajkumar stayed there for over 40 minutes without getting any medical attention despite his injuries.
He was later shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Social media impact
Videos of incident go viral, family demands inquiry
Several videos purportedly linked to the incident have gone viral on social media.
The clips show Rajkumar lying on the road outside the Pink Booth with blood streaming from his hands as bystanders gather nearby and women police personnel watch on.
His family has accused police of negligence and demanded an inquiry, strict action against those responsible, and accountability for the alleged delay in providing medical assistance.
Official response
Both Rajkumar, auto driver allegedly drunk: Police
However, the Ghaziabad Police have a different version of events.
Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Upasana Pandey said both Rajkumar and the auto driver were allegedly drunk. She claimed an argument over money broke out before they reached the Pink Booth.
"Rajkumar was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment," she said, adding he died during treatment.
DCP City Dhawal Jaiswal said a special team has been formed to probe the sequence of events.