Blinkit rider's quick thinking stops possible tragedy, sparks debate

People applaud his empathy—and question tech's limits

The rider's post struck a chord, with many praising his "emotional intelligence" and saying that only a human—not an app or robot—could have intervened like this.

Some users even urged Blinkit to recognize or reward him, while others debated whether delivery apps should do more when it comes to orders linked to self-harm.

The incident has sparked important conversations about the role of real people in tech-driven services.