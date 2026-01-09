Blinkit rider's quick thinking stops possible tragedy, sparks debate
A Blinkit delivery rider in Tamil Nadu noticed something was off when a late-night order for rat poison led him to a customer who was crying at her door.
Trusting his instincts, he gently asked if she was okay, urged her not to harm herself, and convinced her to cancel the order, then took the poison back.
His story quickly went viral online.
People applaud his empathy—and question tech's limits
The rider's post struck a chord, with many praising his "emotional intelligence" and saying that only a human—not an app or robot—could have intervened like this.
Some users even urged Blinkit to recognize or reward him, while others debated whether delivery apps should do more when it comes to orders linked to self-harm.
The incident has sparked important conversations about the role of real people in tech-driven services.