Supreme Court questions missing evidence in Sonam Wangchuk's detention India Jan 09, 2026

The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at why activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained after Ladakh protests in September 2025.

The big concern? His wife says key video evidence, which authorities used to justify his arrest, was never actually given to them.

The judges hinted that if this missing evidence claim holds up, it could change the whole case.