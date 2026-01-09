Next Article
Supreme Court questions missing evidence in Sonam Wangchuk's detention
India
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at why activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained after Ladakh protests in September 2025.
The big concern? His wife says key video evidence, which authorities used to justify his arrest, was never actually given to them.
The judges hinted that if this missing evidence claim holds up, it could change the whole case.
What's at stake and what's next?
Wangchuk was charged under the National Security Act after protests for Ladakh's statehood turned violent.
His lawyer argues that without those crucial videos, the legal basis for his detention looks shaky.
The court seems to agree this is serious and will dig deeper in hearings next week—so stay tuned for updates on how this unfolds.