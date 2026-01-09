KGMU doctor accused of rape and forced conversion
A junior doctor at Lucknow's King George's Medical University, Rameezuddin Nayak, has been accused by two women medical students of rape, pressuring them to convert to Islam, and causing miscarriage.
One student said Nayak hid his marriage and promised to marry her, while another from Agra Medical College reported sexual assault, forced conversion, and miscarriage, with the timing of their nikah not specified.
Parents arrested, police search intensifies
Nayak's parents were arrested for allegedly helping with the conversions and miscarriages. Police are also investigating a local Qazi for preparing fake marriage documents.
KGMU has set up a probe committee and is asking if others have faced similar issues.
Meanwhile, Nayak is on the run—a ₹50,000 reward is out for information as police teams search across several states.