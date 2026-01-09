KGMU doctor accused of rape and forced conversion India Jan 09, 2026

A junior doctor at Lucknow's King George's Medical University, Rameezuddin Nayak, has been accused by two women medical students of rape, pressuring them to convert to Islam, and causing miscarriage.

One student said Nayak hid his marriage and promised to marry her, while another from Agra Medical College reported sexual assault, forced conversion, and miscarriage, with the timing of their nikah not specified.