Next Article
Kerala schools to get new classroom layouts and lighter bags from 2026
India
Big changes are coming to Kerala's classrooms starting June 2026.
The government is ditching old-school row seating for new layouts designed to give everyone equal attention.
Some schools have already adopted "horseshoe" setups inspired by the film Sthanarthi Sreekuttan.
Education Minister V Sivankutty says these moves aim to create a more democratic, engaging vibe for students.
Schoolbags getting a healthy makeover
Kerala is also tackling heavy schoolbags, with plans to make them lighter and more comfortable for students' health.
The government wants public feedback before rolling out these updates across the state, hoping these steps will boost both learning and well-being in schools.