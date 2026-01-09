Kashmir just had its coldest night this winter

Warm days, freezing nights—and what's next

Surprisingly, daytime temps were much warmer than usual for January—Srinagar saw 11.1°C during the day!

Looking ahead, nights are expected to stay cold until January 10 before warming up slightly; meanwhile, Jammu plains will see foggy mornings for a few more days.

The weather should stay mostly dry and cloudy until mid-January, with a chance of light rain or snow around the 16th or 17th.