Kashmir just had its coldest night this winter
Kashmir shivered through its chilliest night of the season on Thursday.
Sonamarg hit a freezing -9.8°C, with Gulmarg and Pahalgam not far behind at -9.2°C and -8.6°C.
Even Srinagar dipped to -5.1°C.
Warm days, freezing nights—and what's next
Surprisingly, daytime temps were much warmer than usual for January—Srinagar saw 11.1°C during the day!
Looking ahead, nights are expected to stay cold until January 10 before warming up slightly; meanwhile, Jammu plains will see foggy mornings for a few more days.
The weather should stay mostly dry and cloudy until mid-January, with a chance of light rain or snow around the 16th or 17th.