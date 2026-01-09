IIT Delhi explores the "Eternal relevance of Hindutva"
IIT Delhi just hosted a national conference called "The Eternal Relevance of Hindutva," bringing together academics from universities like JNU, Kanpur University, and Delhi University.
Organized by the World Association of Hindu Academicians (WAHA), the event featured talks from public figures including Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and South Asian University's president K K Aggarwal.
Why should you care?
Speakers like WAHA leader Nachiket Tiwari encouraged educators to help clear up misconceptions about Indian culture, describing Hindutva as both "Hindu-ness" and "human-ness"—not just a political idea.
The conference aimed to better preserve Indian knowledge systems and address how Hindu traditions are taught, especially in response to misrepresentations and Western perspectives.