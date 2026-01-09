Mumbai weather: Mild winter, lots of sunshine ahead India Jan 09, 2026

Mumbai's winter vibes are sticking around this week—think warm afternoons, cooler nights, and plenty of sun.

According to the IMD, temperatures will hover between 18°C and 32°C, with clear to partly cloudy skies and barely any chance of rain.

Even though some parts of Maharashtra might catch a light shower on January 12 or 13, Mumbai is set to stay dry.