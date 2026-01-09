Next Article
Mumbai weather: Mild winter, lots of sunshine ahead
Mumbai's winter vibes are sticking around this week—think warm afternoons, cooler nights, and plenty of sun.
According to the IMD, temperatures will hover between 18°C and 32°C, with clear to partly cloudy skies and barely any chance of rain.
Even though some parts of Maharashtra might catch a light shower on January 12 or 13, Mumbai is set to stay dry.
What about the rest of Maharashtra?
If you're outside Mumbai, here's what to expect:
South Madhya Maharashtra could see some brief rain later this week, but places like Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada should stay mostly sunny.
The IMD hasn't issued any weather warnings for Maharashtra-Goa (excluding Vidarbha), so overall it's smooth sailing across the state.