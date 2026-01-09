Delhi private schools take new fee law to court
Private schools in Delhi are challenging a new law that changes how school fees are set.
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, gives parents and teachers more say in deciding fees, replacing the old system where school management had most of the control.
Schools argue this move clashes with earlier rules and takes away their right to manage their own affairs.
Why does it matter?
This case could seriously impact how much say parents have over school fees—and how much power private schools keep over their finances.
If the law stands, parents will get a real voice in annual fee reviews and can challenge hikes, while schools face stricter rules on accounting and penalties for breaking them.
For students and families, it could mean more transparency (and maybe fewer surprise fee hikes), but for schools, it's a big shift in who calls the shots.