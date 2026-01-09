IndiaAI Summit to launch foundation models for governance, science, industry

What's happening at the summit?

Around the India AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, you can expect showcases and launches of new AI tools by companies like Sarvam AI and Soket AI Labs.

Anticipate new large language models focused on Indian languages, voice-to-voice tech for local dialects, and smart systems for sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

Projects like BharatGen aim to make sure all 22 Indian languages get a seat at the table—especially in fields like finance, law, and education.