IndiaAI Summit to launch foundation models for governance, science, industry
India's big AI event—the India AI Impact Summit 2026—is happening on February 19-20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
The summit will spotlight new homegrown AI models designed to power up everything from government services to science and industry.
What's happening at the summit?
Around the India AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, you can expect showcases and launches of new AI tools by companies like Sarvam AI and Soket AI Labs.
Anticipate new large language models focused on Indian languages, voice-to-voice tech for local dialects, and smart systems for sectors like agriculture and healthcare.
Projects like BharatGen aim to make sure all 22 Indian languages get a seat at the table—especially in fields like finance, law, and education.
Why does it matter?
This summit is a big step toward making India self-reliant in AI.
By combining thousands of subsidized GPUs with locally built language models, the goal is to create a sustainable tech backbone that keeps India's data—and future—securely in its own hands.