Pune: Man attacked by stray dogs after late-night accident, in critical condition India Jan 09, 2026

A 40-year-old man in Pune landed in a critical state after being mauled by stray dogs early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30am when Akshay Chavan, who was reportedly drunk, fell off his two-wheeler on Nanded-Wadgaon Road.

Although several people saw him lying on the road, no one stepped in to help until sanitation workers found him hours later and alerted the police.