Pune: Man attacked by stray dogs after late-night accident, in critical condition
A 40-year-old man in Pune landed in a critical state after being mauled by stray dogs early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 2:30am when Akshay Chavan, who was reportedly drunk, fell off his two-wheeler on Nanded-Wadgaon Road.
Although several people saw him lying on the road, no one stepped in to help until sanitation workers found him hours later and alerted the police.
What's next: Hospital care and city response
Chavan is now being treated for serious head injuries at Sassoon General Hospital's trauma ICU.
In response, Pune's municipal authorities say they'll monitor the stray dogs involved and vaccinate them against rabies—hoping to prevent anything like this from happening again.
This episode highlights why quick public action matters during emergencies on city roads.