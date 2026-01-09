Next Article
Goa MP Viriato Fernandes gets voter ID notice
India
South Goa's first-time Congress MP, Viriato Fernandes, has been asked by the Election Commission to confirm his voter registration.
His form was flagged because it was missing key details like his Assembly constituency and serial number, so it ended up "unmapped."
What happens next?
Fernandes—who's been voting since 1989 and even cast ballots while serving in the Navy—now needs to submit the missing info by January 27 to stay on the electoral roll.
He credits former PM Rajiv Gandhi for making voting possible for people like him, noting that he has always voted since becoming eligible in 1989.