Pune wakes up to single-digit chill as temperatures drop sharply
India
Pune just saw its coldest morning since December 30, with temperatures dipping to 9.5°C on January 8—the first time they've hit single digits since December.
The Shivajinagar observatory tracked this sharp fall, as the city cooled down quickly over just a few days.
Why bother?
It's not just about feeling chilly—this cold snap is affecting most parts of Pune, with NDA recording an even colder 7.7°C.
The IMD says it's due to cold winds from the north and clear skies.
Expect more crisp mornings ahead, maybe with some haze too.
Heads up for Punekars
If you're heading out early or late, layer up!
It's a good idea to stay warm and look out for those who might need a little extra help during this cold spell.