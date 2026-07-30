BMC appoints Dr Sanjay Deshmukh to probe Vihaan Srivastava's death
India
After a peepal tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, taking the life of 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is launching a new probe.
This time, botanist Dr Sanjay V. Deshmukh will lead the investigation, looking into what caused the collapse and promising answers within a month.
New committee to review tree safety
An earlier inquiry cleared BMC's departments, saying they had pruned the tree and taken precautions, but Mumbai's Mayor Ritu Tawde wasn't convinced and called for stronger accountability.
Three officials were suspended after the incident.
Now, the new committee will review how things were handled before and suggest fresh policy reforms across botany, engineering, and environmental science to make city trees safer.