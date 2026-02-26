BMC budget 2026-27: Funding for climate action doubles
Mumbai's civic body (BMC) just dropped its budget for 2026-27, and the big news is: funding for the environment and climate change has more than doubled—now at ₹160 crore.
This move is part of a bigger push to put climate action front and center in city planning.
Tackling air pollution with tech
BMC is teaming up with IIT Kanpur on Project MANAS, rolling out 75 air quality sensors across Mumbai to pinpoint pollution hotspots.
They're also bringing in electric sweepers, misting machines, and regular road washing to help tackle dust and improve air quality where it matters most.
Cleaner water and greener Mumbai
Beyond clean air, BMC is putting serious money—over ₹580 crore—into waste management projects like Deonar Waste-to-Energy.
They're even planning green bonds to fund water treatment and desalination.
It all adds up to a more systematic approach: cleaner air, better water security, and real investment in making Mumbai greener for everyone.