BMC calls off classes for all schools, colleges tomorrow
Mumbai's BMC has called off classes for all schools and colleges this Tuesday, August 19, after the IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs.
Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors unless it's truly necessary.
Trains delayed, flights affected
Monday's downpour already led to delayed trains and waterlogged streets, making travel tough.
Rescue teams are out in hard-hit areas like Mukramabad and Nanded.
If you need assistance or updates, you can reach the BMC Control Room at 1916.
Airlines have also asked travelers to double-check flight status due to possible delays.