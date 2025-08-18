Next Article
Missing from Bihar voter list? You can now use Aadhaar
If your name isn't on Bihar's draft voter list, you can now submit your Aadhaar card to get added.
The Election Commission made this call after a Supreme Court order, since the draft published on August 1 left out about 65 lakh people.
Important points to remember
Names can only be deleted if the electoral officer issues a formal "speaking order"—so everyone gets a fair shot to explain their side.
Want to check if you or someone you know is missing? Head to your district magistrate's website.
Also, any claims or objections will only be processed after seven days from document verification, ensuring due process for all changes.