IMD warns of heavy rain, wind in parts of Andhra

Fisherfolk told to stay off sea until things calm down

This weather system could bring intense downpours and gusts up to 60km/h—so there's a real risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

The IMD is urging everyone to avoid beaches, trees, and unstable structures. Fisherfolk are being told to stay off the sea until things calm down.

Local teams are already working on flood prep after recent heavy rains caused rivers to swell in some spots.

Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!