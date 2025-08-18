Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain, wind in parts of Andhra
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: the IMD has put out a warning for heavy rain and strong winds along the North Coastal region, Yanam, and parts of South Coastal Andhra from August 18 to 22.
A depression forming over the Bay of Bengal is set to cross between South Odisha and North Andhra by Tuesday forenoon.
Fisherfolk told to stay off sea until things calm down
This weather system could bring intense downpours and gusts up to 60km/h—so there's a real risk of flooding in low-lying areas.
The IMD is urging everyone to avoid beaches, trees, and unstable structures. Fisherfolk are being told to stay off the sea until things calm down.
Local teams are already working on flood prep after recent heavy rains caused rivers to swell in some spots.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!