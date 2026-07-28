BMC cuts water supply 15% in parts of Mumbai Tuesday
India
Heads up, Mumbai! BMC is cutting water supply by 15% across parts of the island city, western suburbs, and eastern suburbs for 20 hours, from Tuesday 9am to Wednesday 5am.
This is a temporary move while they do some much-needed maintenance.
Panjrapur Pumping Station panels being replaced
The Panjrapur Pumping Station is getting an upgrade: four old control panels are being replaced, which means water flow to several areas will be lower for a bit.
BMC is asking residents in the affected areas to use water wisely during this time and promises more upgrades are on the way.