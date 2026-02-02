BMC introduces hefty fines for these 21 offenses

Spitting in public will cost you ₹250, and tossing garbage is ₹500. You'll also get fined for things like open urination or defecation, washing vehicles, or feeding animals in public—each at ₹500. Even open bathing or washing clothes in public spots comes with a penalty.

Construction debris dumping comes with a steep penalty

Dumping construction debris without permission? That's a whopping ₹20,000 per vehicle for dumping at unauthorized or non-designated locations, and ₹25,000 per vehicle for transporting construction and demolition waste without a valid permit.

Burning waste for commercial purposes or in large quantities is another big one at ₹10,000. Street vendors without bins face a fine of ₹750.

These new rules are part of BMC's push for better hygiene and waste management—so if you're out in Mumbai, it might be time to think twice before littering!