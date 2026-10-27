BMC issues 7 day boil and filter advisory in Mumbai
India
If you live in several civic wards in Mumbai and parts of Thane and Bhiwandi supplied by the BMC, heads up: BMC just announced that everyone should boil and filter their drinking water for the next seven days.
This is because they are bringing a repaired part of the Yewai balancing reservoir Compartment No 2 back online, and they want to make sure the water stays safe while things settle.
Advisory affects eastern Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi
The advisory mainly affects people in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, Thane, and Bhiwandi.
BMC says it is just a precaution after repair work on Compartment No. 2 of the Yewai balancing reservoir at the Pise-Panjrapur complex was completed, so do not skip this step if you want to stay healthy.
It is all about keeping your water safe during the switch-over.