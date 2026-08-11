BMC orders 24-hour H East water cut for Vaitarna maintenance
India
Heads up, Mumbai!
If you live in H East Ward (think Santacruz East, Khar East, Bandra East, Bandra Terminus, or BKC), get ready for a full water cut from 10am on August 11 to 10am on August 12.
The BMC says it's all about keeping the Vaitarna pipeline in good shape.
BMC advisory: K south low pressure
K South Ward isn't off the hook either: places like Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, and Parsiwada will have low water pressure on August 11.
Later that evening (5pm to 10 p.m.), Koldongri and Mograpada join the list.
On the morning of August 12 (5am to 8 a.m.), Sahar Village, Sutar Pakhadi, and Cargo Complex will feel it too.
The BMC suggests storing enough water ahead of time and using it wisely, maybe even boil your drinking water just to be safe.